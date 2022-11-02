Covid-19 booster vaccination on slower pace in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus booster shots vaccination has been underway in the country at a lethargic pace, sources at the Ministry for National Health said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has so far vaccinated 43.92 million people with booster shots with Punjab and Azad Kashmir ahead, sources said.

“The country’s 35 percent population has been inoculated with booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” according to sources.

“Total 43 percent eligible population in Azad Kashmir and Punjab has been vaccinated with booster shots,” sources said. In Gilgit-Baltistan region 40 pct, in Sindh 27 percent population and in federal capital Islamabad 26 pct people have been inoculated,” according to sources.

Balochistan’s 13 pct and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 18 pct eligible people have got booster shots of coronavirus vaccine.

In numbers Punjab’s over 29.554 million people have got booster shots of the vaccine. Sindh’s 9.674587 citizens and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 2.99 million people have got booster doses of the vaccine.

In Azad Kashmir, over one million and 20,000 people have been vaccinated with booster shots and 6,30,982 persons in Balochistan have got booster vaccine shots.

Moreover, Islamabad’s 3,17,623 people have been inoculated with booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to sources at the health ministry.

Comments