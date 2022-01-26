COVID-19 surge: CAA declares facemasks mandatory for entry at airports

KARACHI: Amid a steep rise in the number of the COVID-19 cases in the fifth wave, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the airports across the country, ARY News reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority has declared wearing masks mandatory for entry at the airports countrywide, while the staff deputed at the airport is also directed to ensure wearing facemasks while discharging their duties.

The passengers and the visitors will not be allowed to enter the airport premises without facemasks amid a rapid surge in the pandemic.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) banned serving meals on domestic flights in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stem the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus.

“Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the NCOC bans serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport effective from January 17,” the authority had said on its Twitter handle.

