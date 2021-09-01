COVID-19 claims 101 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 101 more deaths in the last 24 hours by COVID-19. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,889 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,559 persons tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the overall number of infections in the country to 1,163,688.

Statistics 1 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,637

Positive Cases: 3559

Positivity % : 6.63%

Pakistan has conducted 53,637 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,559 persons tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 6.63 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.36%.

The NCOC said 5,690 people are in critical condition.

So far, a total of 55,178,137 vaccine doses have been administered to the masses across the country.

Out of 55,178,137, the number of fully vaccinated people against the coronavirus is 16,866,627, while 42,720,675 partial doses have been administered to date.

The booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be available in 18 cities across the country including five in Punjab province, three in Sindh, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), one in Balochistan, two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), two in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and federal capital Islamabad.

The booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be administered to those people who are travelling abroad and aged above 12-year-old at the government vaccination centres.