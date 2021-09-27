Covid-19 claims 11 more lives in Sindh, infects 523 others

KARACHI: At least 11 more patients of coronavirus died overnight in Sindh province during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 7,361.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily Covid-19 statement said that 523 new cases emerged when 12,840 tests were conducted during the period.

He added that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,361 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 12,840 samples were tested which detected 523 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,980,884 tests have been conducted against which 455,554 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 426,293 patients have recovered, including 352 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 21,900 patients were under treatment, of them 21,338 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 527 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 474 patients was stated to be critical, including 4 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 523 new cases, 173 have been detected from Karachi, including 47 from East, 36 Central, South and Korangi 28 each, West and Malir 17 each. Matiari has 36, NausheroFeroze 29, ShaheedBenazirabad 28, Thatta 27, Tando Allahyar 26, Dadu 21, Badin and Sanghar 18 each, Shikarpur and Tharparkar 16 each, Jamshoro 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Jacobabad and Umerkot 11 each, Ghotki, Larkana and Sujawal nine each and Hyderabad four.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.