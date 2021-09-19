Covid-19 claims 12 more lives in Sindh, infects 650 others

KARACHI: At least 12 more people died of coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Sindh province, taking the overall death toll to 7,270, ARY News reported quoting CM Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation said that 650 new cases emerged during the period when 16,277 tests were conducted.

CM Shah said that 16,277 samples were tested which detected 650 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,867,344 tests have been conducted against which 450,104 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 413,756 patients have recovered, including 297 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently, 29,078 patients were under treatment, of them 28,434 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 604 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 547 patients was stated to be critical, including 43 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 650 new cases, 244 have been detected from Karachi, including 71 from South, 56 East, 45 Central, 42 Korangi and 10 Malir. Hyderabad has 86, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Matiari 27, Dadu and Jamshoro 23 each, Kamber 22, Badin 19, Larkana and Shikarpur 11 each, Nausheroferoze 7, Ghotki 5, Khairpur 3, Jacobabad 4, Sanghar 2, Kashmore and Mirpurkhas 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.