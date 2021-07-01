COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 40 more deaths over the last 24 hours by COVID-19 as the total number of the fatalities has reached 22,321, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 958,408 after the inclusion of 1,037 fresh infections during the said period.

Statistics 1 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,145

Positive Cases: 1037

Positivity % : 2.2%

Deaths : 40 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 1, 2021

The country conducted 46,145 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 1,037 Pakistanis were tested positive for the disease. The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 2.2%

Overall 904,320 Pakistanis have recovered their health back from the COVID-19 pandemic, while 1,844 are still said to be critical.

As of July 1, as many as 12,938,721 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly infection while 3,032,920 fully vaccinated, the NCOC said.

A total of 159,716,411 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Pakistan thus far.

On Wednesday, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has approved another locally-developed intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) developed the ventilator named Pakvent-1, the sources in the health ministry said.