COVID-19 claims 46 more lives, infects 1,664

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 46 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,248,202.

Statistics 2 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,796

Positive Cases: 1664

Positivity %: 3.21%

Deaths : 46

Patients on Critical Care: 3511 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 2, 2021

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,831 after 46 more fatalities during the said period.

1,664 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 51,796 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 1,664 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.21 percent.

On Friday, the Punjab health department denied a report regarding the death of a school student in Vehari after being administered Pfizer vaccine.

According to Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikander Baloch, the report was against the facts and after a medical examination, no indication of a vaccine reaction has emerged.

He had said that Pfizer is a WHO authorized vaccine and is safe for people aged 12 and above.

