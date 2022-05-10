Covid 19: CM Sindh orders analysis, report on new Omicron variant BA.2.12

Karachi: Sindh government has ordered the Health and Interior Ministries to analyze the new Covid-19 Omicron’s sub-variant BA.2.12 and submit a report as soon as possible.

According to details, the order was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday. The CM ordered the analysis of the new variant to prevent any possible risks of a virus outbreak in the province.

Previously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef had also ordered the restoration of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) after cases of the new variant were diagnosed in the country.

The PM had also ordered the analysis of the situation and the submission of a report from the national health ministry.

The National Institute of Health, in a tweet on May 9, had announced the emergence of the first case of the new Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant in the country. The new variant has been spreading rapidly in many countries.

“NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries,” the health body said in a Tweet.

The NIH advised people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.

