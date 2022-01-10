COVID-19 infects 1,649 more Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The fifth wave of the COVID-19 is intensifying with every passing as Pakistan reported 1,649 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,002 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,649 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 3.66 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.16%.

Statistics 10 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,002

Positive Cases: 1649

Positivity %: 3.66%

Deaths :3

Patients on Critical Care: 617 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 10, 2022

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,972 after three more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 617.

Meanwhile, in an alarming trend, the COVID positivity ratio in Karachi has gone beyond 15 per cent with the ratio of Omicron cases reaching 87 per cent of the total cases reported from Karachi.

A total of 5,168 tests were performed in the last 24 hours in the metropolis, resulting in 780 cases, bringing the positivity ratio beyond 15 per cent.

