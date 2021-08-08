Covid-19 infects 20 health professionals in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has infected 20 more health workers during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infected health staff to 17,219, ARY News reported Sunday.

According to the sources at the Ministry of National Health, 13 doctors, two nurses and five other healthcare staff were infected by coronavirus during the last day.

The sources said that so far 10,325 doctors, 2,432 nurses, and 4,462 other health workers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country while 168 of them have lost their fight against the infection.

“479 health workers are currently isolating at their homes, and 29 at hospitals,” they said adding that 16,543 have so far recovered from the virus disease.

Sindh, according to sources, remained most affected, as 6,011 health workers have tested positive for the infection and 60 have succumbed to the infection.

“3,489 medics got infected and 29 died in Punjab, followed by 4,092 positive cases among health workers and 44 deaths in KP,” sources said. In Islamabad 1,584 health workers tested positive and 14 of them have died.

The COVID-infected health professionals in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan stand at 864, 862, and 317 respectively, while nine health workers succumbed to infection in Balochistan, AJK and three in GB region, sources said.