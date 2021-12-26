COVID-19 infects 358 more Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 28,907.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 358 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

Statistics 26 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,050

Positive Cases: 358

Positivity %: 0.68%

Deaths : 2

Patients on Critical Care: 631 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 26, 2021

A total of 52,050 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 358 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.68%.

At present, 631 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Read more: Islamabad reports first case of Omicron Covid variant

On Friday, Islamabad reported the first case of new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat confirmed.

The patient, according to DC Islamabad, has no prior international travel history but recently travelled to Karachi.

“The patient has a travel history from Karachi. We are tracing all his contacts now. Everyone plz get vaccinated and follow SOPs,” he had tweeted.

