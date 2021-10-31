COVID-19 infects another 213 in Sindh

KARACHI: One more patient of coronavirus died overnight in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 7,568, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement said that one more patient of COVID-19 died in past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 7,568 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 10,991 samples were tested which detected 213 cases that constituted 1.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,417,533 tests have been conducted against which 469,183 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 449,943 patients have recovered, including 544 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 11,672 patients were under treatment, of them 11,432 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 215 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 213 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 213 new cases, 42 have been detected from Karachi, including 21 from East, 7 Korangi, 6 South, 4 Central and Malir each. Tando Muhammad Khan has 25, Badin and Hyderabad 16 each, Thatta 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sanghar and Sujawal 11 each, Larkana and Nausheroferoze 10 each, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar 9 each, Matiari, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas 6 each, Sukkur 5, Dadu, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

