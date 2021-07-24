Covid-19 lockdown imposed in more Karachi localities as Delta variant spreads

KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the local administration on Saturday imposed micro smart lockdown in five union councils of Karachi’s Korangi District, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi has enforced the micro smart lockdown in hot spots of five union councils on a report of the District Health Officer (DHO).

A notification was issued by the local administration regarding the smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot areas including different localities of Nasir Colony UC-2, Chakra Goth, Gulzar Colony, Bhitai Colony UC-10 and UC-11 in sub division of Landhi.

In the COVID-19 hotspot areas, the administration will strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

The lockdown will be imposed from July 24 to August 06.

Wearing face mask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas. The movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and all family and other gatherings will remain banned in these areas.