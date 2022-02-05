Covid-19: Muzaffarabad reports maximum Test Positivity Ratio

ISLAMABAD: Muzaffarabad remains on top in Pakistan with the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio recorded during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The COVID positivity ratio in Muzaffarabad stood at 34.33 percent and remained maximum as compared to other cities of the country.

According to data shared by sources in the national health ministry, Swabi reported 22.75 pct and Mardan 19.51 test positivity ratio.

Karachi reported the positivity ratio at 18.60pc, while Hyderabad’s positivity rate was 21.59 per cent in 24 hours.

The test positivity ratio in Gilgit was recorded 18.18, while 14.5 in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, according to sources.

Islamabad reported 7.04pc ratio of Covid positice cases, Rawalpindi, 8.72 per cent, Lahore, 10.99 per cent and Quetta registered 8.04 per cent COVID-19 positivity ratio, sources said.

Moreover, Abbottabad recorded 9.59 positivity ratio, Bannu 6.94 pct positive cases, Bahawalpur 7.82 pct test positivity ratio, Multan 7.34 percent, Sargodha 7.27 pct, Faisalabad 4.02 and Gujrat 3.03 pct positive cases.

In Diamer 2.78 percent coronavirus positive cases recorded in 24 hours, while no Covid reported at Skardu in GB region.

