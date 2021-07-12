COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Pakistan, 1808 new infections reported

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 15 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, taking the country’s virus tally to 975,092.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide death toll currently stands at 22,597 after the latest inclusion of the fatalities.

Statistics 12 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,015

Positive Cases: 1808

Positivity % : 3.84%

Deaths : 15 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 12, 2021

As many as 47,015 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,808 patients came back positive.

The infection rate slightly dropped to 3.84 per cent from yesterday’s 4.09%, it said.

There are a total of 38,622 active cases in the country at present as 670 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 913,873.

As of July 12, 15,941,609 people have received partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,942,291 were fully vaccinated against the pandemic. Overall 19,883,900 vaccine doses have been administered.

On Sunday, Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had called for vaccinating people in the age group above 50 saying that they are most vulnerable against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter to make an appeal, the federal minister had said that Pakistan has a population of 27.2 million falling under the category of above 50 age group.