89 more Pakistanis die of COVID-19 during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 89 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 25,978.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,103 persons tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the overall number of infections in the country to 1,167,791.

Statistics 2 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,651

Positive Cases: 4103

Positivity % : 6.65%

Deaths : 89 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 2, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 61,651 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 4,103 persons tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity ratio was recorded at 6.65% during the past 24 hours as compared to yesterday’s 6.63 per cent.

The NCOC said 4,717 people are in critical condition.

So far, a total of 56,768,446 vaccine doses have been administered to the masses across the country.

Out of 56,768,446, the number of fully vaccinated people against the coronavirus is 17,455,249, while 43,791,885 partial doses have been administered to date.

On Wednesday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had announced that 40 percent eligible population in 20 cities of the country had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as total vaccination in the country stands at 35 percent of the eligible population.