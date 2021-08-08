Covid-19: Pakistan’s 10 pct population fully vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 10 percent population has been completely vaccinated, quoting health sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The number of COVID vaccination in Pakistan is increasing with each passing day, as sources have disclosed that 1,25,09, 613 citizens of the country have been fully vaccinated.

Punjab, the largest federating unit of the country, has vaccinated 55,47,343 citizens, while Sindh has completed vaccination of 21,70,629 people, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has inoculated 12,29,075, while in Balochistan 1,73,573 persons have been vaccinated.

In Islamabad’s capital territory 4,80,524 people, in Azad Kashmir 4,68,985 people and in Gilgit Baltistan 1,89,484 persons have been fully vaccinated so far, according to sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that recent days have witnessed a surge in COVID vaccinations after federal and provincial governments have imposed strict restrictions and announced actions against unvaccinated people.

Karachi has also seen a major spike in COVID vaccination with the Sindh government announcing special measures to expedite the process through introducing mobile vaccination units, increasing the number of vaccination centres operating round the clock besides also raising the number of centres in every district of the city.

The provincial government has also announced to convert open grounds in the provincial capital into drive-thru vaccination centres.

Covid-19 has claimed 68 more lives in the past 24-hour period with 4,445 fresh virus countrywide, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

NCOC said 55,002 COVID-19 tests were conducted in 24 hours and 4,445 infections were diagnosed. This takes the positivity rate to 8.09 percent.