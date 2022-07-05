Covid-19: Pakistan’s positivity ratio drops to 3.45pc

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has dropped to 3.45per cent as the country reported 653 new cases during the last 24 hours, the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed on Tuesday.

According to NIH, a total of 18,950 samples were tested, out of which 653 turned out to be positive.

The national positivity rate now stands at 3.45per cent, the NIH said, adding that country reported no Covid-related death in the last 24 hours.

It added that 162 people are in critical condition.

COVID-19 Statistics 05 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,950

Positive Cases: 653

Positivity %: 3.45%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 162 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, surprisingly, Karachi’s COVID-19 positive ratio has dropped down to 7.92% in a single day even though it was recorded at 20.61% a day earlier.

NCOC issues new SOPs

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) also issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for government offices amid rising coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the coronavirus monitoring body has directed the government employees to wear masks and ensure social distance in offices.

According to NCOC, all government employees will be briefed regarding coronavirus SOPs. All staff will ensure the implementation of SOPs for their families as well as themselves. In addition, wearing masks will be made compulsory in offices.

Comments