Covid-19: Peshawar have maximum test positivity ratio in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD: During the ongoing spike of Covid-19 cases test positivity ratio in Peshawar found maximum with 39.63 percent in 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources in the Ministry of National Health, the overall Covid positivity ratio in Pakistan stood at 11.53% as compared to yesterday’s 12.46 per cent.

With regard to major urban centres, Mardan remained second highest with 31.08 percent, Muzaffarabad 27.40 percent test positivity ratio, followed by Karachi with 21.79 percent ratio, Mirpur 15.07 percent, Lahore 14.44 pct, Islamabad 14.77 percent, Rawalpind 12.62 pct, Quetta 12.14 percent and Hyderabad 11.02 percent during last 24 hours, sources said.

Bahawalpur 10.21, Bannu 9.40 pct, Multan 8.91 percent, Abbottabad 8.90 percent, Faisalabad 8.65 pct, Sargodha 7.37 pct and Swabi 6.53 and Diamer six percent.

Meanwhile test positivity ratio at Skardu remained 1.79 pct, Gujrat 1.5 pct and zero percent in Gilgit.

Pakistan has recorded a minor drop in daily COVID-19 cases as the country registered 7,048 fresh cases of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,425,039 with the addition of 7,048 new cases.

Twenty-one more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 1,423.

