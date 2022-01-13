Covid-19: Positive cases graph in Karachi soars to 20.45 pct

KARACHI: As the upsurge in Covid-19 cases haunt the country, Karachi’s positivity rate has hit 20.45 percent, quoting health department ARY News reported on Thursday.

“In the last 24 hours 1,645 coronavirus cases reported in Sindh,” provincial health department stated. “From 1,645 Covid cases, 1,433 have been reported in Karachi in last 24 hours,” according to the health department.

Total 172 coronavirus patients have been in precarious condition in province, 14 of them on ventilators, officials said.

Ninety-five percent infections, reported in province last day, belong to Omicron variant of the virus, experts said. Experts have advised citizens to get vaccine shots and booster doses to avoid the pandemic.

Pakistan is witnessing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 3,019 fresh pandemic cases over the last 24 hours, marking it the highest in the past four months.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,270 samples were tested during this period in country, out of which 3,019 turned out to be positive, showing a drastic surge in the national positivity rate to 6.12 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.7%.

Five more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours increasing the death toll of the pandemic in country to 28,992.

Comments