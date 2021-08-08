COVID-19 positive cases rate in Lahore rises to 9 pct

LAHORE: Overall positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Punjab has soared to 5.3 percent, citing provincial secretary health, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Secretary Health Sara Aslam has stated that COVID-19 positive cases rate in Lahore has reached to 9 percent in last 24 hours.

Overall 1087 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab in 24 hours while 20,609 covid-19 tests conducted, the secretary said.

The number of active cases in the province has reached to 17,373, while 22 patients of coronavirus died by the disease. The death toll by the pandemic in province has reached to 11,192, health chief of Punjab said.

In Punjab 3,35,079 Covid-19 patients have recovered health, Secretary Sara Aslam said.

“Lahore reported 471 cases of the virus in last 24 hours, followed by Rawalpindi with 236 cases, Multan 40 cases, Gujrat 38 cases, Bahawalpur 37 cases, Faisalabad 34 infections, Sialkot 25 cases, Shekhupura 21 cases, Gujranwala 20 cases, Sargodha 19 cases, Rahim Yar Khan 18 cases, D.G. Khan 17, Chakwal 16 and Layyah 12 confirmed cases,” health secretary said.

The test positivity ratio in Lahore has reached to nine percent, Rawalpindi 17.9 pct and Faisalabad 2.4 pct, Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare department stated.

Secretary Health said that the number of coronavirus cases increasing in Punjab owing to which specific SOPs have been issued for different walks of life.

The health official has stated that it is essential for the people above 18 years of age to get vaccinated immediately.