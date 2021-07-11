COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 4% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to see a surge in the COVID-19 cases as 1,980 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s virus tally to 973,284.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 27 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in a single day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,582.

Statistics 11 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,382

Positive Cases: 1980

Positivity % : 4.09%

As many as 48,382 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,980 patients came back positive.

The infection rate slightly increased to 4.09 per cent from yesterday’s 3.79%, it said.

There are a total of 37,499 active cases in the country at present as 908 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 913,203.

As of July 11, 15,320,363 people have received partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,746,989 were fully vaccinated against the pandemic. Overall 19,067,352 vaccine doses have been administered.

On Friday, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar warned that they are clear signs of the fourth COVID-19 wave hitting the country.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Asd Umar said that two weeks back, he had shared their artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of the fourth wave.