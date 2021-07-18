COVID-19 positivity rate recorded at 5.34% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as 2,607 new infections were detected over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 989,275.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 21 more people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 22,781.
Statistics 18 Jul 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,816
Positive Cases: 2607
Positivity % : 5.34%
Deaths : 21
A total of 48,816 samples were tested, out of which 2,607 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent, the NCOC said.
The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,393,974, while 919,163 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.
Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha, said sources.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the top body overseeing the country’s Covid response, decided to close vaccination centres on the first day of Eid that will fall on July 21 (Wednesday), the sources had said.
The Covid-19 vaccination centres will open on the second day of Eid. The decision to keep the inoculation centres closed for just one day was made in light of people’s encouraging response to the vaccination drive, they said.