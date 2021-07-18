COVID-19 positivity rate recorded at 5.34% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as 2,607 new infections were detected over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 989,275.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 21 more people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 22,781.

Statistics 18 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,816

Positive Cases: 2607

Positivity % : 5.34%

Deaths : 21 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 18, 2021

A total of 48,816 samples were tested, out of which 2,607 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,393,974, while 919,163 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.

2,508 people are still critical and being treated at the various hospitals of the country.

Read more: COVID VACCINATION CENTRES TO STAY CLOSED ON FIRST DAY OF EID

As of July 18, a total of 22,735,993 doses have been administered to people across the country including 18,185,297 partial doses and 4,550,696 fully vaccinated.