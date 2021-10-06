COVID-19 positivity rate drops down to 2.60% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has dropped down to 2.60 per cent over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The overall death toll in Pakistan has reached 27,986.

The latest figures showed 1,212 new infections were reported during the sad period after carrying out 46,477 tests.

Statistics 6 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,477

Positive Cases: 1212

Positivity %: 2.60%

Deaths : 39

Patients on Critical Care: 3079 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 6, 2021

After the emergence of 1,212 new infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 1,253,868. Since the emergence of the first COVID-19 case in Pakistan, the country has conducted 19,685,529 total tests so far.

Overall 1,181,054 people have regained their health from the pandemic, while 3,079 are still in critical condition.

According to province-wise breakup, Sindh has reported 461,258 cases and Punjab 434,139 infections so far. Read more: AstraZeneca seeks authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19 175,012 cases have been registered in KPK, 105,839 cases have been registered in Islamabad and 33,004 in Balochistan. AJK has reported 34,278 new infections so far while GB has reported 10,338 new cases.

