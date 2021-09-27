Countrywide COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 3.6%

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped down to 3.6 per cent in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the latest figures released by the NCOC, 31 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, lifting the overall death toll to 27,597.

Statistics 27 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,732

Positive Cases: 1757

Positivity %: 3.60%

Deaths : 31

Patients on Critical Care: 4033 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 27, 2021

During the last 24 hours, 48,732 tests were conducted to detect the deadly virus, out of which 1,757 cases remained positive at the positivity rate of 3.6 per cent.

So far, Pakistan has conducted 19,240,519 COVID-19 tests.

4,033 people are still under critical condition due to coronavirus, while 1,765 people regained their health from the pandemic during the said period. Overall 1,162,177 Pakistanis have recovered their health.

As of September 27, a total of 76,141,484 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country. Out of the total doses, 25,493,964 people have been fully vaccinated while 56,229,457 people have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.