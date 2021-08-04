Balochistan govt rings alarm as COVID positivity rate soars to 58% in Gwadar

GWADAR: Balochistan government on Wednesday declared Gwadar, the worst district affected due to COVID-19 outbreak as the positivity rate has soared to 58% in the area.

Province’s health department said that the pandemic positivity rate has reached an alarming situation as 58% per cent of the tests are coming positive for the COVID-19 in Gwadar.

As many as 164 people are quarantined in the area, the health department said and added that nine people have lost their lives.

It is to be noted that Gwadar is placed under a complete lockdown for 15 days from July 24, an official notification had said.

All shops, hotels and restaurants are completely closed with the exception of some shops having essential items.

“Only those people who had been vaccinated and adhering to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be allowed in the exempted shops,” it added.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Balochistan has reached 5.91 per cent.