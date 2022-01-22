Covid-19 positivity rate in Karachi remains above 45 pct

ISLAMABAD: The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases recorded in Karachi at 45.14 percent, followed by Muzaffarabad with 20.33 pct ratio in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The pandemic has witnessed an alarming surge in cases across the country, as the national infection rate remained 11.10 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the positivity ratio has soared to 17.35%. Federal capital Islamabad reported 12.60 percent positivity rate, Rawalpindi 13.08 pct and Lahore recorded 12.78 Covid positivity ratio. While positive case ratio in Faisalabad remained 8.44 and in Bahwalpur 8.10 pct in last 24 hours, according to sources.

Peshawar had 13.79 pct positive cases, Swabi 11.19 pct and Mardan 9.85 pct, health ministry sources said.

Gilgit recorded 8.25 percent and Mirpur 7.24 pct cases of coronavirus, source said.

In Balochistan highest positivity rate 8.09 pct was recorded in Quetta.

Moreover, positive cases ratio in Diamir remained 2.86, Skardu 1.61, Gujrat 1.59, Multan 2.04, Sargodha 2.99 pct, Nowshera 3.88 pct, Abbottabad 1.16 and Bannu 1.38 pct in last 24 hours, according to sources.

Pakistan reported as many as 6,540 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

A total of 58,902 samples were tested, out of which 6,540 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 11.10 per cent.

12 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,077. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has risen to 1,055.

