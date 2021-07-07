COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 3.27% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 22,469.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 966,007 after 1,517 new infections were detected during this period.

Statistics 7 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,287

Positive Cases: 1517

Positivity % : 3.27%

A total of 46,287 samples were tested, out of which 1,517 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The positivity ratio of cases reported a sharp increase and was recorded at 3.27% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 909,525 after 877 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active cases were recorded at 34,013

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 347,180 infections, Sindh 342,228, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,727, Islamabad 83,155, Balochistan 27,502, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,641 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,574.

As of July 7, as many as 14,332,711 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 3,427,072 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 17,759,783 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, so far.