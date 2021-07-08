COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 3.33% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has surged to 3.33 per cent over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 24 more people lost their lives, lifting the nationwide fatalities to 22,493.

Statistics 8 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,531

Positive Cases: 1683

Positivity % : 3.33%

Deaths : 24 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 8, 2021

The country’s caseload climbed to 967,633 after 1,683 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The new infections emerged when 50,531 tests were conducted during the said period.

The active cases were recorded at 34,531. The positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases reported a sharp increase and was recorded at 3.33% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 910,609 after 1,084 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 347,347 COVID-19 infections, Sindh 343,303, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,855, Islamabad 83,259, Balochistan 27,502, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,728 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,639.

As of July 8, as many as 14,698,191 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 3,530,044 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 18,228,235 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, so far.