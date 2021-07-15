COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 5.2% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 2,545 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of confirmed infections to 981,392.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 47 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 22,689.

A total of 48,910 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 2,545 patients came back positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 5.20 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 42,310. Overall 916,373 people have recovered from the pandemic, while 2,336 patients are critically ill and currently admitted to hospitals across the country.