Covid-19 rearing its ugly head in Islamabad again

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 threat seems to be rearing its ugly head in Islamabad again as the infection rate jumped to 5.20 per cent in the capital in the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, a total of 1,519 samples were tested during this period, out of which 79 turned out to be positive for the deadly virus.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 5.20 per cent, the District Health Officer (DHO) said.

Islamabad: Daily update on #coronavirus cases, 6th July, 2021. • 1,519 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

• 79 people tested #COVID19 positive

•Positivity Ratio 5.20%

Islamabad has reported as many as 83,048 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in February with 780 people succumbing to the disease.

Earlier today, a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health said that the National Institute of Health is thoroughly monitoring different variants of the coronavirus. Different variants of the virus are being monitored with genome sequencing of the test samples, according to the spokesperson.

“In May and June, presence of different variants of the coronavirus was confirmed in the country,” health ministry spokesperson said. Different variants of the virus being monitored with genome sequencing of the test samples, according to the spokesperson.

