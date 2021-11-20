Covid-19: Seven more deaths, 319 new cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 319 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,281,559.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, a total of 39,200 samples were tested during this period, out of which 319 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 0.81 per cent.

Also Read: Merck Covid pill backed for EU emergency use

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,655 after seven more people succumbed to the viral disease during this period.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in hospitals across the country stands at 1,077.

Statistics 20 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,200

Positive Cases: 319

Positivity %: 0.81%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 1077 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 20, 2021

Separately, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that the Covid-19 vaccination for children between 12 to 15 years of age will remain suspended till Nov 27 due to the ongoing national measles and rubella campaign launched across the country for 13 days.

Also Read: US authorizes Covid boosters for all over 18s

“Due to ongoing National MR campaign, (15-27 November 2021), COVID vaccine administration for children between 12-15 years will remain suspended till 27 November 2021,” it tweeted.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!