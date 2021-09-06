COVID-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 776 others in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 776 new coronavirus cases and 35 associated deaths in the past hours, said CM Murad Ali Shah in a statement.

As many as 35 more patients of coronavirus died during the period, lifting the death toll to 6,995 and 776 new cases emerged when 13,140 tests were conducted.

CM Murad said that 13,140 samples were tested which detected 776 cases that constituted 6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,642,387 tests have been conducted against which 438,749 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.4 percent or 383,455 patients have recovered, including 807 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 48,299 patients were under treatment, of them 47,421 were in home isolation, 45 at isolation centers and 833 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 746 patients was stated to be critical, including 69 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 776 new cases, 364 have been detected from Karachi, including 127 from East, 108 South, 54 Central, 32 Korangi, 29 Malir and 14 West.

Hyderabad reported 94 cases, Badin 41, NausheroFeroze and Sanghar 33 each, Matiari 29, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Jamshoro 22, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 18 each, Dadu 16, Tando Allahyar 13, Mirpurkhas six, Ghotki, Larkana and Sukkur four each, Khairpur three and Qamber one.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.