Three deaths, 536 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: As many as three more patients of COVID-19 died and 536 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a routine statement on COVID-19 situation, the chief minister said that three more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,505 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 11,628 samples were tested which detected 536 cases that constituted a 4.6 percent current detection rate. “So far 6,159,214 tests have been conducted against which 462,817 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.8 percent or 433,906 patients have recovered, including 423 overnight,” he said.

The chief minister said that currently, 21,406 patients were under treatment, of them 21,115 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 261 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 258 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 536 new cases, 100 have been detected from Karachi, including 31 each from East and South, 21 Korangi, Central and West seven each and Malir two cases.

Giving details of other districts, the chief minister shared that Hyderabad reported 164 COVID-19 cases, Thatta 32, Sukkur 28, Naushero Feroze 26, Tharparkar 24, Matiari 13, Tando Muhammad Khan 19, Badin and Sanghar 18 each, Sujawal 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Umerkot 14, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar nine each, Ghotki seven, Jacobabad six, Jamshoro three, Larkana two and Kashmore and Khairpur one each.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow COVID SOPs.

