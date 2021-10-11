COVID-19 claims five more lives, infects 301 others in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 301 new coronavirus cases and five associated deaths in the past 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday.

Cm Murad Ali Shah in a statement said that 5 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives during past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 7,502.

Mr. Shah said that 9,352 samples were tested which detected 301 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,147,586 tests have been conducted against which 462,281 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.8 percent or 433,483 patients have recovered, including 426 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,296 patients were under treatment, of them 20,990 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 276 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 273 patients was stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 301 new cases, 68 have been detected from Karachi, including 34 from East, 20 South, 9 Central, 2 Korangi and West each and 1 Malir.

Shaheed Benazirabad reported 49 cases, Hyderabad 42, Dadu 29, Matiari 14, Jamshoro 12, Tando Allahyar 11, Jacobabad and Tharparkar 9 each, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Sukkur and Nausheroferoze 7 each, Ghotki, Umerkot and Shikarpur 6 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 5, Larkana 4, Khairpur 2 and Badin 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

