Sindh govt establishes drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has established the first drive-through vaccination facility of the province in Karachi’s Clifton area on Saturday.

This was announced by the Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.

“Drive through vaccination facility for COVID19 has been established by Sindh govt in partnership with JS Bank adjacent to the Clifton Urban Forest,” he said in a tweet.

Drive through vaccination facility for #COVID19 has been established by #SindhGovt in partnership with JS Bank adjacent to the Clifton Urban Forest (near Dua Restaurant). I would urge everyone to please go & get #VaccinatedNow pic.twitter.com/hWxopO9has — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 24, 2021

He also urged citizens to visit the center and get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

The facility will help people get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars in just 15-20 minutes.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh health department has conveyed a four-phase strategy to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to block mobile SIMs of unvaccinated people in the province amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the handout, the action against unvaccinated people would be taken in four phases and initially, a warning would be sent to them to get vaccinated or face blocking of their mobile SIM.

On Friday, the Sindh government decided to approach Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block SIMs of unvaccinated people amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.