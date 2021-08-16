Upcoming two weeks important to prevent Covid-19 fourth wave: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, said Monday that the Covid-19 situation has improved in Karachi as the number of daily coronavirus cases continued to decline in the provincial capital of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant reached alarming levels in Karachi, as public and some private sector hospitals ran out of space which had forced the provincial government to impose partial lockdown in the port city on Aug 9.

In a statement, Dr Faisal Sultan said that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was closely monitoring the fourth Covid wave situation and surge in Delta variant cases in the country.

He said that a surge in coronavirus cases was witnessed in some districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province and federal capital.

“Islamabad has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in past few days,” said Faisal and urged people to follow SOPs and get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

SAPM Faisal further said that the upcoming two weeks are very important in the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus amid the fourth and deadly Covid wave.

Pakistan has registered 72 more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,478.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,102,079 after the emergence of 3,669 new infections.

Overall 989,013 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.8 per cent.