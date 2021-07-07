COVID-19 SOPs for cattle markets: Here’s all you need to know

LAHORE: With Eidul Adha approaching fast, citizens are heading to cattle markets to purchase animals to fulfill the religious ritual of sacrifice.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has notified a set of SOPs for markets to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and Congo diseases.

“The huge movement of livestock and mass gatherings at cattle markets always pose threats of communicable diseases like Cholera, Typhoid Fever, Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and Respiratory infections,” the department said in a notification.

“Every year Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Livestock Department and District Administrations take necessary measures to prevent and control spread of these communicable disease.”

“This year, in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic more comprehensive and focused approach is required to mitigate and control the spread of COVID-19 at cattle markets across Punjab,” the notification read.

Following are the SOPs the department has laid down for markets: