COVID-19 SOPs for cattle markets: Here’s all you need to know

LAHORE: With Eidul Adha approaching fast, citizens are heading to cattle markets to purchase animals to fulfill the religious ritual of sacrifice.
Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has notified a set of SOPs for markets to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and Congo diseases.
“The huge movement of livestock and mass gatherings at cattle markets always pose threats of communicable diseases like Cholera, Typhoid Fever, Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and Respiratory infections,” the department said in a notification.
“Every year Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Livestock Department and District Administrations take necessary measures to prevent and control spread of these communicable disease.”
“This year, in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic more comprehensive and focused approach is required to mitigate and control the spread of COVID-19 at cattle markets across Punjab,” the notification read.
Following are the SOPs the department has laid down for markets:
- Cattle markets should be set up at designated points, 2 to 5 kilometres away from city limits.
- Medical and veterinary camps be set up at cattle markets
- There should be separate spacious parking lots for vehicles carrying cattle and visitors
- Separate entry and exit points be ensured for one way controlled movement under SOPs
- Only two people in a vehicle will be allowed
- Elderly people and children may not be allowed to enter the markets
- People with fever or respiratory symptoms have been advised not to visit markets
- Citizens will not be allowed to mix up with animals
- Animals will be pegged at a distance to avoid close gathering of customers inspecting animals
- No person should be allowed without a face mask.
- There will be a ban on gathering of more than five persons at one place on the premises of cattle markets.