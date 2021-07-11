Covid-19 test positivity ratio in Balochistan remains 9.43 percent

QUETTA: Balochistan has reported 98 cases of COVID-19 with 9.43 positivity rate in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“In seven districts of the province 98 coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours with 9.43 percent positive tests,” provincial corona operation cell said in a statement.

The ratio of positive cases in Quetta recorded at 8.3 percent, according to the statement. “In Turbat 11 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed with 36 pct positivity ratio,” the corona operation cell stated.

“In first 10 days of July 685 positive cases of Covid-19 reported in Balochistan with eight percent positivity rate,” pointing to an upsurge in the pandemic in province.

With fresh cases, the aggregate of COVID-19 infections in province has reached to 27,961.

It is to be mentioned here that no coronavirus tests conducted in 25 districts of Balochistan in last 24 hours.

Pakistan continues to see a surge in the COVID-19 cases as 1,980 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s virus tally to 973,284.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 27 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in a single day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,582.

As many as 48,382 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which 1,980 tests found positive.

The infection rate slightly increased to 4.09 per cent from yesterday’s 3.79%, it said.

There are a total of 37,499 active cases in the country at present as 908 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 913,203.