COVID-19 testing kits: Wholesale price vs retail market rates in Pakistan

KARACHI: ARY News unearthed the profiteering in COVID-19 testing kits of different companies across the country as a big difference was found in their wholesale and retail prices.

ARY News conducted a survey to find out the actual prices of COVID-19 testing kits of different companies and detected a massive profiteering in local markets, exposing how the profiteers are looting Pakistanis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During a survey, it emerged that COVID-19 testing kits are being sold at very high prices by retailers despite procuring the kits at low rates from wholesale.

The profiteers have found an opportunity to loot Pakistanis just after a spike in COVID-19 cases during the fifth wave of pandemic.

It was unearthed that a COVID-19 detection test can be performed for an individual at the cost of Rs1,000 but it is being charged Rs3,000. The wholesale price of a Chinese rapid test kit is only Rs350 but profiteers are charging Rs800 for it.

Sources say that the wholesale rate of a Germany-made rapid testing kit is Rs800 but it is being sold in retail markets at Rs1,200 which is a very high profit margin.

During the ARY News investigation, stolen Covid testing kits manufactured by a reputed firm are also being sold in local markets at wholesale rates.

Sources told ARY News that the free-of-cost rapid testing kits of Abbott Laboratories are also being charged in local markets and medical stores at Rs1,000 per piece.

Abbott testing kits have been donated to the government for conducting free Covid tests at hospitals and laboratories. The illegal sale of Abbott testing kits has raised many questions regarding the concerned authorities for failing to stop the thefts.

Many hospitals and laboratories have been found involved in conducting COVID-19 detection tests at higher rates despite people could perform the tests by themselves.

Comments