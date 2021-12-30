Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain closed on Jan 1-2: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday Covid-19 vaccination centres will remain closed across the country on Jan 1 and 2.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid-19 response said the inoculation drive will resume from Jan 3.

Also Read: Omicron coronavirus variant could displace Delta: study

The NCOC said 30 per cent of the country’s total population and 46 per cent of the eligible population have been inoculated against the viral disease.

Amid the growing threat of outbreak of cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant, it urged citizens to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible and adhere to the SOPs.

30% of country’s total population and 46% of eligible population stand vaccinated! 🇵🇰 ! In wake of rising threat of Omicron, please get yourself fully vaccinated and follow SOPs! Wear mask, avoid crowded places and ensure social distancing! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021

On Dec 28, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said so far 75 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Pakistan. 33 of the cases were reported in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad, and 13 in Lahore.

The NIH said that authorities are conducting contact tracing to prevent the further spread of omicron variant in the country.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!