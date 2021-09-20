COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for travel on BRT Peshawar

PESHAWAR: COVID-19 vaccination certificate has been declared mandatory for travel in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar vehicles, ARY News reported on Monday.

“No one would be allowed to travel in the BRT vehicles without showing COVID-19 vaccination certificate from today,” the TransPeshawar spokesperson said in a statement.

He further said persons who have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccination can also travel in the buses.

The TransPeshawar, last week had announced that COVID-19 vaccination certificate would be required for travelling in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles with effect from September 20 (today).

Separately, Sindh Transport Department has launched action against the transporters who are violating the standard operating procedures (SOP).

The provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah had said in a statement that the actions were taken in different districts across Sindh against the transporters for not possessing route permits and vehicle fitness certificates.