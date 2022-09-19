COVID-19: Vaccination of children aged 5-12 begins

ISLAMABAD: The vaccination of children aged 5-12 against Covid-19 has begun, ARY News reported, quoting National Institute of Health (NIH), ARY News reported.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 vaccination drive will continue till September 24 to inoculate children aged between 5 and 12 against COVID-19.

The NIH in its statement for the parents said that vaccination against COVID-19 helps children from being infected with the virus.

The entries of the COVID-19 vaccination are being made through B-form of the children.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,571,894. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,607 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 72 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 13,311 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 72 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.54 percent.

