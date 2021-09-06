Covid-19 vaccines shortage reported at Lahore vaccination centres

LAHORE: A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has been reported at various vaccination centers in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The vaccine stocks at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital, Services and General Hospital have dried up and people visiting the hospitals from other cities as well as various areas of the city were forced to return without inoculation.

“I have received a message for vaccination but when reached to the hospital, the vaccine was out of stock,” a citizen said. “The government stressing citizens for vaccination, while on the other hand vaccines are unavailable at vaccination centres,” he said.

“Only second dose of Pfizer vaccine is available,” the citizen said.

The citizens visiting Lahore’s Expo Centre are also returning disappointed over non-availability of vaccine.

In June amid Covid-19 vaccine shortage at vaccination centres, enraged citizens waiting for vaccination forcibly entered the Expo Centre.

Chaos was witnessed at the Lahore Expo vaccination centre when people got angry over being kept waiting for long and broke inside, smashing glass doors.