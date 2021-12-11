Covid: Authorities vaccinate bridegroom, guests during Bahawalnagar wedding raid

Bahawalnagar: Assistant commissioner Bahawalnagar and health department officials raided a marriage hall in Haroonabad area of Bahalwalnagar to check vaccination certificates.

During the raid, 40 guests including the bridegroom were found unvaccinated against coronavirus. The health officials administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to all those people.

The Barat had come from the Vehari district of Punjab.

The assistant commissioner said that authorities will continue to take action against those who have not vaccinated themselves against Covid-19.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier urged provinces to speed up the vaccination process amid rising trend of Omicron variant, a new heavily mutated Covid-19 strain.

The forum discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

The NCOC was briefed about COVID positivity ratio, disease prevalence, number of deaths and new admissions.

The forum discussed in detail the city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process and agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

