Covid cases: 15 educational institutions sealed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The District Health Officer (DHO) has sealed 15 educational institutions including four colleges after the detection of Covid cases in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The district health authorities sealed 15 educational institutions till February 5 in Rawalpindi after the detection of 83 COVID-19 cases among students and teaching staff.

Overall 39 education centres have been sealed so far due to COVID-19 cases in Rawalpindi.

On January 21, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided the closure of educational institutions having a high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases.

Keeping in view of a rising trend of Omicron cases, the NCOC had taken a decision to close educational institutions where a high positivity rate of COVID-19 infections is being reported.

The health authorities had conducted Covid detection tests in the educational institutions of the most affected cities from Omicron variants to ascertain its symptoms.

According to the NCOC, the health experts found a link between vaccination levels and infection rate through the available data. The health authorities had decided to expand the scope of Covid detection tests in more educational institutions in the next two weeks.

Covid-related restrictions

On January 19, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced a string of restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

A session of the country’s nerve centre for Covid response with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair had approved imposing restrictions from Jan 20 till Jan 31. These restrictions will be reviewed on Jan 27.

Following are the restrictions outlined by the NCOC:

Classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance in cities having an infection rate of over 10%. In other cities, however, schools will remain open with full attendance and students over the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.

Vaccination of students above 12 years will be compulsory from Feb 1.

Large-scale testing will be carried out at “high disease prevalence” educational institutes for targeted closure.

Markets and businesses will continue to operate without any restriction.

Indoor and outdoor dining, as well as wedding functions will be allowed only for vaccinated people.

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining and weddings in cities with over 10% Covid positivity ratio with effect from Jan 24. However, outdoor dining and weddings with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests will be allowed.

Only vaccinated people will be allowed in gyms, cinemas, shrines, and amusement parks. However, 50% capacity will be ensured at these places in cities with more than 10% positivity rate.

Public transport will operate with 70% occupancy (trains at 80%) for fully vaccinated and mask wearing will be mandatory throughout the journey.

