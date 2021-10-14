COVID claims 28 more lives, infects 1,016 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to witness downward trend of COVID-19 cases, as the country has registered 1,016 new cases of the pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the latest figures released by the NCOC, 28 more people succumbed to the viral disease during this period, lifting the death toll to 28,201.

Statistics 14 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,934

Positive Cases: 1016

Positivity %: 2.11%

Deaths : 28

Patients on Critical Care: 2195 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 14, 2021

A total of 47,934 samples were tested, out of which 1,016 turned out to be positive for the virus, taking the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,261,685.

The infection rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent as compared to yesterday, 2.34%.

There are a total 2,195 critical patients in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding that overall 1,193,175 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 464,142 new cases, followed by Punjab with 437,032 infections.

KP has registered 176,366 new COVID-19 cases, while Islamabad is on the list with 106,312 new infections so far, the NCOC dashboard says.

33,100 new cases have emerged in Balochistan, while 34,372 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10,361 new coronavirus cases in Gilgit Baltistan have been registered.

