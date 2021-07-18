Fresh 7 Covid cases take health workers’ tally to about 17000

ISLAMABAD: With the emergence on Sunday of at least new seven Covid cases amongst the health workers of the country, the total tally of front-liners have risen to 16,832, the sources in the health ministry have told ARY News.

In the past 24-hour period across Pakistan, there have emerged seven fresh infections amongst the health workers.

About 10,067 Covid infected health workers are the doctors resisting the Covid pandemic on the front lines, while there are 2,398 nurses and 4,367 miscellaneous health staffers to have been exposed to the virus.

So far there have been 164 Covid-led deaths amongst the health workers, the health ministry sources have confirmed.

In the break up of the cases and casualties, Sindh has the grimmest numbers with 5,930 cases out of which 57 medical personnel succumbed to the virus.

Coming at second in this regard is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 3,982 positive cases and 44 casualties. Punjab followed with 3,489 health workers getting Covid positive and 29 deaths attributed to Covid.

Islamabad has a score of 1,532 health staffers, of whom 13 plunged.

On the other hand, Balochistan conceded 850 health workers to covid infections of whom 9 died; 777 Azad Kashmir health workers have been Covid positive with nine deaths; and Gilgit Baltistan has so far reported 272 Covid cases amongst front line workers with some three deaths.

Karachi, Gilgit report above 20 pct Corona positivity ratio

Separately today from the Covid scene, the two districts of Pakistan have reported the COVID-19 positivity ratio above 20 percent in the last 24 hours.

According to sources at the Ministry for National Health, Gilgit has reported the highest positivity ratio at 35 percent, followed by 23.32 percent positivity in the country’s largest city Karachi.

Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, sources said.