Covid infected lawyer appears in court hearing in IHC

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic situation, a Covid-19 positive lawyer appeared before a bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, ARY News reported.

Covid infected Advocate Zubair Jaral appeared in the court (IHC) of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb causing panic in the courtroom in the hearing of a case. “I have been tested positive for coronavirus, still appearing before the court,” the lawyer was quoted as saying in the court.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the lawyer why he has appeared before the court and risking other’s lives when you are infected with the coronavirus. “You should have not appeared before the court in this condition.”

The bench asked the covid infected lawyer to leave the courtroom immediately. The court also removed the chair used by the covid positive lawyer in the courtroom.

Later, the court (IHC) ordered that the courtroom should be disinfected with the anti-covid spray.

In April a lawyer who tested positive for the coronavirus had appeared before the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Advocate Khalid Mehmood appeared before CJP Justice Gulzar’s court (IHC) for the hearing of a case causing panic in the courtroom.