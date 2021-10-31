Covid leads to 11 new deaths while 733 more infection emerge

ISLAMABAD: At least 11 more people have died of Covid in the past 24 hours on Sunday across Pakistan taking the tally to 28,452 deaths since the outbreak last year, ARY News reported citing National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC shared these numbers on its official Twitter handle as well, noting 48,192 tests conducted in this time out of which 733 emerged positive.

The number of tests taken today resulted in only 1.52 per cent positivity, said NCOC. As of today, the Covid watchdog said 1,402 is the number of Covid patients on intensive care.

Ear infection by coronavirus may explain hearing, balance problems

Key to note that the coronavirus can infect cells of the inner ear, researchers found in a study that may help explain the balance problems, hearing loss and tinnitus, or ringing in the ears experienced by some COVID-19 patients.

Using cellular models of the human ear, plus samples of inner ear tissues from mice and humans, researchers found that inner ear cells “have the molecular machinery to allow SARS-CoV-2 entry” and that the virus can indeed infect those cells, according to a report published on Friday in Communications Medicine by the team from MIT and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital in Boston.

